Samsung’s new Galaxy F series to launch in India: Details here

Samsung had been teasing a new F-series in theGalaxy line of smartphones. Now, the company has not only confirmed the existence of the new smartphone series but has also assured an India launch soon.

Samsung teased the launch via its official Twitter handle. The tweet read, “The new #GalaxyF will definitely leave a mark on you. Stay tuned to go #FullOn. #Samsung."

While Samsung has been quiet about any specifications regarding the new Galaxy F Series, a report by Gsmarena has revealed the specifications and even some design elements of the new Galaxy F41. The images show that the phone will come with a notch on the top of the screen.

In terms of optics, the schematics of the F41 show that the rear panel will house a triple camera setup and a fingerprint sensor. Apart from the primary camera, there is an ultrawide lens. However, the nature of the third lens is still not known.

The report suggest that the Galaxy F41 comes with an Exynos 9611 chipset which will be paired with 6GB of RAM. It’s still not known if the Samsung will place the new F-series under the popular M series or the two series will overlap each other.

Recently, Samsung launched the Galaxy M51 in India which features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G octa-core CPU.

The Galaxy M51 sports a quad-camera setup, with 64MP main Sony IMX 682 sensor. The 12MP Ultra-Wide lens on Galaxy M51 has a 123-degree field of view. The phone also gets a 5MP macro lens. The fourth lens is a 5MP depth sensor for portrait shots.

On the front, Samsung has provided a 32MP camera which also supports 4K video recording and slow-mo selfies.

The Galaxy M51 comes with 6.7-inch sAMOLED Plus Infinity-O display with a punch hole to house the 32MP lens. One of the biggest USPs of the phone is its battery. The Galaxy M51’s 7000mAh battery comes with an in-box Type C 25W fast charger.

