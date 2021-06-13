1 min read.Updated: 13 Jun 2021, 03:50 PM ISTBloomberg
Samsung Electronics Co. said it has not yet decided whether to suspend production of its new budget phone, in response to a report that the company has halted output of the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition because of a chip shortage.
“While we cannot discuss details of the unreleased product, nothing has been determined regarding the alleged production suspension," Samsung said in a text message Sunday.
South Korea’s Electronic Times reported Sunday that the company had suspended production of the less expensive version of the Galaxy S21 due to a shortage of Qualcomm’s application processors, citing an unidentified person in the industry. The report has been deleted.
The S21 FE was expected to be released later this year.