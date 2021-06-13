OPEN APP
Samsung Electronics Co. said it has not yet decided whether to suspend production of its new budget phone, in response to a report that the company has halted output of the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition because of a chip shortage.

“While we cannot discuss details of the unreleased product, nothing has been determined regarding the alleged production suspension," Samsung said in a text message Sunday.

South Korea’s Electronic Times reported Sunday that the company had suspended production of the less expensive version of the Galaxy S21 due to a shortage of Qualcomm’s application processors, citing an unidentified person in the industry. The report has been deleted.

The S21 FE was expected to be released later this year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

