Samsung Electronics Co . said it has not yet decided whether to suspend production of its new budget phone, in response to a report that the company has halted output of the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition because of a chip shortage.

“While we cannot discuss details of the unreleased product, nothing has been determined regarding the alleged production suspension," Samsung said in a text message Sunday.

South Korea’s Electronic Times reported Sunday that the company had suspended production of the less expensive version of the Galaxy S21 due to a shortage of Qualcomm’s application processors, citing an unidentified person in the industry. The report has been deleted.

The S21 FE was expected to be released later this year.

