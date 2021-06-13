Samsung says no decision on halting production of upcoming Galaxy S21 FE

South Korea’s Electronic Times reported Sunday that the company had suspended production of the less expensive version of the Galaxy S21 due to a shortage of Qualcomm’s application processors

Samsung Electronics Co. said it has not yet decided whether to suspend production of its new budget phone, in response to a report that the company has halted output of the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition because of a chip shortage.

South Korea’s Electronic Times reported Sunday that the company had suspended production of the less expensive version of the Galaxy S21 due to a shortage of Qualcomm’s application processors, citing an unidentified person in the industry. The report has been deleted.

The S21 FE was expected to be released later this year.

