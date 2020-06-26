Samsung India will be partnering with Servify to provide protection services, Samsung Care+ for newly purchased Galaxy smartphones. The announcement was made on Thursday.

The new service will include benefits for Samsung Galaxy smartphones against any accidental, physical and liquid damage as well as technical or mechanical failure, a statement said

The service was initially launched as a pilot programme in the month of March. Since then, the company claims, it has had over one lakh consumers enrolling for the service despite the disruptions caused by the lockdowns that began from 25 March.

According to a report by PTI, Samsung India Senior Director, Mobile Business, Pramod Mundra said, "At Samsung, consumers are at the core of everything we do. With Samsung Care , we are offering complete peace of mind to a wide-range of consumers looking to buy a new Galaxy smartphone. Samsung Care not only keeps you protected beyond the standard warranty, but also covers for all accidental damage for up to two years."

The South Korean company will offer different packages to the smartphone owner. There are four new custom packs with varied service options for Galaxy smartphones. Samsung claims the service engineer will use genuine parts only and that the entire Samsung Care is backed by its country-wide network of over 1,100 service centres.

The company offers these plans depending on the value of the smartphone. The more expensive the device, the more expensive the plan gets. The new Samsung Care packs can be purchased within 30 days of purchase of the device.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated