Samsung set to launch ‘Project Moohan’, an Android XR device to rival Apple Vision Pro: Where to watch livestream

Samsung is preparing to unveil its long-anticipated mixed reality headset, codenamed Project Moohan, at a global event scheduled for October 21 (10 PM ET). The South Korean tech giant describes the upcoming device as part of its new wave of “AI-native devices,” signalling its intention to compete directly with Apple’s Vision Pro.

Advertisement

What all to expect Although Samsung first revealed a prototype of Project Moohan in January, few technical details have been disclosed. According to MacRumors, the headset may bear a striking resemblance to Apple’s Vision Pro, featuring a ski goggle-like display and a soft fabric seal that rests against the face. A single padded strap, adjustable via a rear knob, could ensure a secure fit, while the device relies on an external battery designed to be carried in a pocket.

Samsung has described the headset as “lightweight” and “ergonomically optimised” for “maximum comfort,” though specifics on weight, display resolution, and pricing remain under wraps.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Samsung has described the headset as “lightweight” and “ergonomically optimised” for “maximum comfort,” though specifics on weight, display resolution, and pricing remain under wraps.

Powered by Android XR The report adds that Project Moohan will likely run onAndroid XR, a new operating system co-developed by Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm specifically for extended reality headsets and smart glasses. Android XR functions similarly to Apple’s visionOS, allowing users to switch between fully immersive virtual environments and real-world views using the headset’s cameras.

Advertisement

AI and App Integration Samsung promises that Project Moohan will boast advanced AI capabilities, surpassing those of the Vision Pro. The headset is expected to integrateGemini, offering device control and contextual insights about the wearer’s surroundings.

Popular applications such as YouTube, Google Maps, Chrome, and Google Photos will likely be optimised for immersive experiences, including a virtual big screen for videos, 3D photo viewing, and multiple virtual screens for multitasking.