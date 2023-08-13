Samsung sets early delivery date for pre-booked Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5: Sales begin August 183 min read 13 Aug 2023, 09:43 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be available for purchase starting August 18, with early deliveries for pre-booked customers starting from August 11.
Samsung has recently unveiled its Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, on a global scale. Subsequently, the South Korean company initiated the pre-booking process for both of these smartphone models. The company reports an impressive response, with approximately one lakh pre-bookings received for these devices. Samsung has now revealed its plan to facilitate early deliveries for customers who have pre-booked the smartphones.