Samsung has recently unveiled its Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, on a global scale. Subsequently, the South Korean company initiated the pre-booking process for both of these smartphone models. The company reports an impressive response, with approximately one lakh pre-bookings received for these devices. Samsung has now revealed its plan to facilitate early deliveries for customers who have pre-booked the smartphones.

The company has officially declared that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be available for purchase starting August 18, marking the sale date for these devices. Commencing from this date, both online and offline channels will offer these handsets to interested buyers. It is important to note that the pre-booking offers will not be valid for these purchases.

According to Samsung, customers who have pre-booked the new foldable smartphones will be receiving their devices in advance. The company has announced that the phone deliveries will commence from August 11 specifically for those who participated in the pre-booking process.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Features

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display having 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. There is a 6.2-inch HD+ cover screen with Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 402ppi and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (48~120Hz).

The Fold 5 measures 67.1 x 154.9 x 13.4mm and weighs 253g. On the camera front, there is a 10MP Selfie Camera with FOV: 85˚ and 4MP Under Display Camera. On the rear, there is a 12MP ultra wide camera, a 50MP wide angle camera, 10MP telephoto camera.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform and paired with 12GB Memory, the device comes with three storage models which are 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

This device is backed by a 4,400mAh dual battery with support for wired charging of up to 50% charge in around 30 mins with 25W Adapter. The power adapter will be sold separately. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with IPX8 rating and is said to be water resistant up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes.

The handset runs on Android 13 based Samsung’s own One UI 5.1.1. 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.3 are the connectivity features on the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Features

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone offers two storage options - 256GB and 512GB. There is a 3,700mAh dual battery with up to 50% charge in around 30 mins with 25W adapter 3A USB-C cable, fast wireless charging 2.0 and wireless powerShare are other features on the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Samsung says that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 delivers a stylish, unique foldable experience from a pocket-sized device built for self-expression. The new Flex Window on the device is now 3.78 times larger than the previous generation, and offers a wide range of existing and new capabilities. It provides more customization options, including informative and graphical clocks that can match the face design of a user’s Galaxy Watch6 series, as well as stylish frames.

The device is equipped with new Flipsuit Case to provide device protection with a changeable NFC card.