South Korean company Samsung has launched a new feature for its Smart TV users who like accessing music tracks on their screens. The company has announced that Apple Music on Samsung Smart TV s will now feature and display millions of real-time synced lyrics that animate along with the music.

In order to use the new feature the user can easily scroll through a song by flipping through the lyrics. They can also jump to a certain section and skip straight to the chorus or see where they are at in the song whenever they want using this new feature.

The users can also look for specific lyrics, find the song, and learn the rest of the words simply by hitting play.

"Available on 2018 to 2020 Samsung Smart TV models, Apple Music time-synced lyrics make it easier and more fun than ever for users to sing or rap their hearts out to their favorite songs - or to discover the words of the latest hits," the company said in an official statement.

