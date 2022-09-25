Samsung sold 1.2 million Galaxy devices on day 1 of Amazon, Flipkart sale

According to Samsung, the Galaxy smartphones range were among the most sought-after devices, due to special discounts and offers on Amazon and Flipkart. In terms of value, Samsung sold Galaxy devices worth over INR 1000 crore on Amazon in 24 hours.
Samsung India has started the festive season on a stronger note, as the South Korean technology giant claims that it has sold more than 1.2 million Galaxy devices, creating a new record in India.
According to Samsung, the Galaxy smartphones range were among the most sought-after devices, due to special discounts and offers on Amazon and Flipkart. In terms of value, Samsung sold Galaxy devices worth over INR 1000 crore on Amazon in 24 hours.
Moreover, the South Korean technology giant claims that Samsung was the number one smartphone brand which sold every third smartphone being a Galaxy on the first day of Amazon Great Festival Indian sale.
Samsung stated that Galaxy M13 was the bestseller, while its recently-launched Galaxy M32 Prime Edition was among consumers’ top choice for Amazon’s Kickstarter deals. Additionally, as per Samsung, the Galaxy M33 was the top-selling 5G smartphone on Amazon and Galaxy S22 is the biggest deal of the year on Amazon.
The brand also says that the Galaxy S20 FE were among the top sellers in the premium segment on Amazon.
According to Samsung, on the first day of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days, the company doubled its market share on Flipkart. Galaxy F13 was among the top sellers in the 4G segment, while Galaxy F23 was the go-to 5G smartphone on Flipkart, claims Samsung.
Moreover, Samsung said that the Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy S22+ did well in the premium segment sales on Flipkart.
