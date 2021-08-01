Samsung takes Intel’s chip-seller crown, but bigger showdown looms

For the full year, global memory sales are expected to rise 33%, while revenue from CPUs, which go in PCs and data servers, is expected to grow by 4%, according to market researcher Gartner Inc. While PC sales soared during the pandemic and are still rising, growth has slowed of late, according to IDC. And Intel is having to fend off rival CPU makers like Advanced Micro Devices Inc., while some big clients forgo Intel-made chips for in-house alternatives.