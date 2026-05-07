Samsung targets Indian enterprises with new AI-powered Business Experience Studios

Samsung has officially launched two new Business Experience Studios (BES) in India, located in Gurugram and Mumbai. The new centres will act as live demonstration hubs for the company to showcase its AI-driven, connected ecosystem solutions for corporate and government clients.

What are Samsung's new AI-powered Business Experience Studios? Rather than focusing purely on product specifications, the new Gurugram and Mumbai studios are designed to let businesses test real-world enterprise use cases across key sectors such as retail, banking and financial services (BFSI), healthcare, education and hospitality.

Also Read | At Piramal Finance, bots are hiring

The company also says that its new facilities integrate its capabilities across the broader portfolio, linking mobile devices and commercial displays with overarching AI platforms and the company's Knox security architecture.

Moreover, Samsung says that its new facilities will serve as co-creation hub where it collaborates with partners and enterprises for designing tailored solutions and enabling faster deployment.

The core pitch to enterprises is a transition away from isolated hardware setups toward adaptive, data-driven work environments. By providing hands-on access to these connected ecosystems, Samsung aims to demonstrate how integrated hardware and AI can drive operational efficiency, personalization, and secure scalability at a corporate level.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite 5G launched in India with 7,000mAh battery

“At Samsung, we believe the future of enterprise lies in AI-powered, connected ecosystems that move beyond standalone devices to intelligent, adaptive environments,” said Puneet Sethi, Vice President of Enterprise Business at Samsung India.

“Our strength as a technology company uniquely positions us to bring together hardware, software, platforms and security into a seamless, integrated framework. This enables businesses to accelerate digital transformation, unlock operational agility and deliver more personalised, data-driven experiences at scale”. Sethi added

Also Read | ChatGPT becomes smarter, less verbose and better at remembering you

Samsung also said that it is currently working with a number of organizations across both the private and public sectors as part of its enterprise push with broader digital transformation projects underway across India.