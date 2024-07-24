Samsung to begin production of Galaxy Tab S10 Series in August, Ross Young
Ross Young confirms Samsung's production of the Galaxy Tab S10 series in August, featuring the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra models with large AMOLED displays. The tablets are expected to launch in October with premium specs.
Samsung is expected to launch its highly anticipated Galaxy Tab S10 series later this year, following the recent debut of its flagship foldable smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Production of the new tablets is rumored to begin next month, according to market analysts.