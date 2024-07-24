Samsung to begin production of Galaxy Tab S10 Series in August, Ross Young

Ross Young confirms Samsung's production of the Galaxy Tab S10 series in August, featuring the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra models with large AMOLED displays. The tablets are expected to launch in October with premium specs.

Samsung is expected to launch its highly anticipated Galaxy Tab S10 series later this year, following the recent debut of its flagship foldable smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Production of the new tablets is rumored to begin next month, according to market analysts.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), announced that Samsung is set to begin production of the Galaxy Tab S10 series in August. Young also confirmed earlier leaks suggesting that this year’s series will only include two models: the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. This indicates that Samsung might be discontinuing the base model tablet.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply According to Young, both models will be available in two colors: grey and silver. He also confirmed that the Galaxy Tab S10 series is expected to launch in October, aligning with a claim made by journalist Max Jambor, who previously suggested an October release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While no additional launch details were provided by Young, previous leaks have shed light on the specifications of the upcoming tablets. The Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra are anticipated to come with large AMOLED displays, each measuring at least 12 inches. Benchmark results indicate that the Tab S10 Plus might be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and 12GB of RAM. It is expected to run on Android 14 and have the model number SM-X828U.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, however, is rumored to feature a 14.6-inch AMOLED display, similar to the current model. Leaked renders suggest it will retain an unchanged design and the quad-speaker setup with sound by AKG. Additionally, the S-Pen may still magnetically attach to the back of the tablet.

As the expected launch date draws near, additional details about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series are likely to surface.

