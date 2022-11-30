Samsung to hire 1,000 engineers from top colleges for its India R&D centres next year

Samsung’s hiring announcement comes amid a phase of uncertainties for freshly graduating engineers. In April this year, Mint reported that rising attrition rates among IT companies led to a rise in the average salaries being offered to fresh engineering graduates. IT firms, as well as other technology companies, have reported attrition as a cost incurring entry on their balance sheets through the past two quarters, as engineers and developers around the country also sought adjoining gigs alongside their primary jobs that offered high one-time payouts.