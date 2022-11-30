Samsung to hire 1,000 engineers from top colleges for its India R&D centres next year

Korean technology conglomerate Samsung Electronics’ India division on Wednesday announced plans to hire up to 1,000 engineers from top engineering colleges in the country for its research and development (R&D) facilities. The engineers would be hired next year, and will be recruited in fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), deep learning, internet of things (IoT), cloud, Big Data and more.
The engineers will be recruited across Samsung’s R&D institutes in Bengaluru, Delhi and Noida, and at its semiconductor research facility in Bengaluru as well. Engineers that would be hired include streams such as computer science, information technology (IT) and electronics engineering, among others.
Around 200 engineers will be recruited from various locations of Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), the company said in a statement. It also added that “over 400" pre-placement offers have been issued to “students of IITs and other top institutions".
Samsung’s hiring announcement comes amid a phase of uncertainties for freshly graduating engineers. In April this year, Mint reported that rising attrition rates among IT companies led to a rise in the average salaries being offered to fresh engineering graduates. IT firms, as well as other technology companies, have reported attrition as a cost incurring entry on their balance sheets through the past two quarters, as engineers and developers around the country also sought adjoining gigs alongside their primary jobs that offered high one-time payouts.