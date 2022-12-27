Samsung to introduce Camera Assistant application to more Galaxy devices: Report

Samsung, a Korean technology company, has been working to introduce its Camera Assistant app to more of its Galaxy devices, suggests a report. Moreover, the tech giant is likely to expand this lineup of camera assisted apps in the galaxy devices soon.
According to SamMobile, the Camera Assistant app from Samsung is based on a module for the company’s Good Lock app and it was launched in October recently. This module allows users to customise their camera settings at an enhanced and personal level than what it already has.
Reportedly, some of the setting options are likely to come back which the company had taken down previously. At the time of launch, this app was available only for Samsung Galaxy S22 series. As of now, it is not clear which Samsung smartphones will receive the update to get the Camera Assistant app.
Meanwhile, Samsung is expected to bring its Galaxy S23 series phones on February 1, 2023. The series is said to consist of three smartphones – Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. According to a report by 91Mobiles, alleged promotional material of the upcoming series has appeared.
The poster shows the first look of the Galaxy S23+ and the design and colour of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. There is no vanilla Galaxy S23 model on the poster.
The Samsung Galaxy S23+ can be seen sporting a pink colour variant in the poster. It has a circular punch hole at the top-centre of the screen and vertically aligned triple camera sensors on the back. While the Ultra model is seen featuring in green colour. But other colour options are also expected.
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series phones are tipped to come powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core processor. The handsets are said to run on Android 13 operating system based One UI out-of-the-box.