Samsung to invest $205 billion in chip, biotech expansion

One key decision awaiting Mr. Lee’s approval is the location of a planned Samsung Electronics Co. semiconductor plant in the U.S. The $17 billion chip factory will be a key part of the Korean company’s bid to compete in the foundry business—making chips under contract for the companies that design them. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently dominates the foundry business, and Samsung faces new competition from Intel Corp., which recently announced plans to get back into the business of making chips for others.

