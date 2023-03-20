Samsung to invest in smart manufacturing capability at its Noida mobile plant

Samsung to invest in smart manufacturing capability at its Noida mobile plant1 min read . 02:07 PM IST
Samsung's second biggest manufacturing facility globally is located in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
Korean electronics major Samsung has announced to invest in setting up smart manufacturing capabilities at its second largest mobile phone plant in Noida to make production more competitive.
In response to a PTI query on company's investment plan in India, Samsung Electronics President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business T M Roh said that the company will continue to invest in research and development facility in the country.
"We will continue our investment to bring the optimised and or smart factory to the Noida facilities. We will continue our investment there. I believe this our investment for the smart factory will bring competitiveness in the production," Roh said.
Samsung has around 10,000 employees at its R&D centres across India, out of which the largest base of close to 3,500 people is located at it Bengaluru centre.
Its second biggest manufacturing facility globally is located in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. This year, Samsung has started manufacturing its premium Galaxy S23 series in India.
"We have biggest research and development centre here. For the new innovation we will continue our investment in this area," Roh said.
(With inputs from PTI)
