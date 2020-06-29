South Korean tech giant, Samsung is preparing a robust launch line-up for it’s flagship smartphone line up. The company is soon expected to reveal an array of new flagship products and out of these smartphones, Samsung is expected to launch two new foldable phones in the second half of this year.

According to a report by IANS, industry sources have revealed that the company is also planning to launch an affordable foldable phone. However, this phone is expected to launch next year. If this turns out to be true, this will be the first foldable and affordable smartphone from Samsung.

Samsung’s next big event is scheduled to happen in the month of August where it will reveal its flagship Note 20 series of smartphones with stylus and relatively large screens. Within the launch line-up, Samsung will be launching the Galaxy Fold 2 and a 5G variant of the Galaxy Z Flip.

The affordable foldable phone is expected to be called Galaxy Fold Lite and the rumour mill suggests it might be priced as much as half of what the Galaxy Fold flagship costs. There’s no confirmation about the pricing from the company. The reader is suggested to take it with a grain of salt.

The Fold 2 will be an upgraded version of the first Fold device commercially launched by Samsung .This new device will borrow the UTG hardware tech from its smaller sibling Galaxy Z Flip. The new 5G version of Galaxy Z Flip, on the other hand, is just expected to introduce 5G in the mix. Rest of the specifications might remain identical.

