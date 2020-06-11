Samsung to launch Galaxy A21s with 48MP quad camera in India

New Delhi: Samsung is gearing up to launch a new Galaxy A Series smartphone A21s in India with 48MP quad camera as early as next week.

According to reliable sources, the device would be in ₹15,000- ₹20,000 range and would be sold across Samsung's offline and online channels.

According to reliable sources, the device would be in ₹15,000- ₹20,000 range and would be sold across Samsung's offline and online channels.

The device will feature a 6.5-inch Infinity O display, 48MP quad camera and a 5000mAh battery, sources told IANS on Thursday.

Galaxy A21 is likely to come in two variants - 4/64GB and 6/64GB.

Galaxy A21s will be Samsung's fourth Galaxy A Series smartphone to arrive in India this year.

Samsung earlier launched Galaxy A51, A71 and A31 in India, which did quite well. Galaxy A51 has emerged as a global best seller, according to Strategy Analytics.

Galaxy A21s will be Samsung's fourth smartphone to launch in India since the nationwide lockdown saw relaxation last month.

With the launch of Galaxy A21s, Samsung will have new smartphones across the value chain of smartphone ecosystem in the country.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Topics Samsung