Samsung will be launching the Galaxy A31 in India. The company will be unveiling the new smartphone under its popular premium mid-range segment. The Galaxy A31 was first globally unveiled in March and will soon be available for Indian buyers.

The new Samsung teaser of the device is already live on the company’s website. Flipkart also promoted the virtual launch event which is expected to take place at 2pm. Interested viewers can catch the live event through Samsung’s own website and their official social media handles on Facebook and YouTube.

The price of the device will also be announced at the event. Samsung is expected to partner up with Flipkart for the online sale of the device. The device will most likely be sold via Samsung’s offline stores as well.

The price of the device is still a matter of speculation but the specs of the device are not. The phone will get a 6.4-inch FullHD+ sAMOLED Infinity-U display. The aspect ratio of the display will be 20:9. The device will be getting storage options of 64GB and 128GB and RAM options of 4GB and 6GB.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 will get a quad camera on the rear panel. The setup includes a 48MP primary lens, a 5MP depth sensor, an 8 MP Ultra-wide lens and 5MP macro lens. The front camera will be a 20MP sensor.

The battery of the phone will be a 5000mAh unit. The battery will support 15W charging capacity. In terms of processor, Samsung might opt for the MediaTek Helio P65 chipset.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated