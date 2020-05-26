Samsung is expected to launch two new smartphones under the Galaxy M series in India. The South Korean company will reportedly launch these smartphones in the next few days. The new smartphones could be placed in the mid-range segment with a price tag below ₹15,000.

According to a report by IANS, Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11 - would be sold via Samsung's offline retail channels as well as online platforms.

The Galaxy M01 will be a new smartphone that will fall in the budget segment. The more affordable Galaxy M smartphone is likely to be priced below ₹10,000 and would come in a single variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB of memory. The Galaxy M01 is reported to feature a dual camera setup on the rear panel and will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

The report claimed, "Galaxy M11 will come in two variants of 3/32GB and 4/64GB and will be priced between ₹10,000 to ₹15,000".

Galaxy M11 is expected to feature a triple camera and 5000mAh battery. Unlike most Samsung smartphones selling in India, the devices are expected to feature a Snapdragon processor.

Samsung launched its Galaxy M series in India last year as an online-exclusive brand. The new brand was introduced in order to take on popular Chinese brands like Xiaomi that had an online-first approach.

According to retailers, the demand for affordable smartphones priced below ₹15,000 has seen a surge in Covid-19 times.

Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11 will be launched in India ahead of Samsung's Galaxy A31 smartphone, which is set to be unveiled on June 4. According to industry sources, the A31 device will be powered by MediaTek octacore processor in India and may cost around ₹23,000.

Samsung has also announced that its budget smartphone 'Galaxy M21' 4/64GB variant is now available for ₹12,699 and the 6/128 GB variant for ₹14,999 on Amazon.in.

