Samsung to produce 3nm processors in USA: Report

South Korean tech giant Samsung is planning to invest a large sum of $10 billion in order to build a chipset manufacturing plant in the United States. A new report has suggested the company may establish a plant to build 3nm chipsets in Austin, Texas in USA.

A report by The Verge suggests that this would be Samsung's third worldwide plant to use extreme ultraviolet lithography technology in its chip production. The report suggests that construction of the plant may begin as early as this year and the operations may begin from 2023.

Samsung, which also builds its Exynos chipsets for its own smartphones, will be competing with other major players in the United States. The new plant will help the company provide a strong foothold in getting new contracts from US customers amidst the ongoing trade tensions between the US and China.

With the help of the new plant in Texas, Samsung would also be able to compete with TSMC, which manufactures chips for Apple. TSMC is also responsible for the 5nm chipset that are equipped in the current generation of iPhone 12 devices as well as the new Macs.

The report suggests that Samsung plans to invest $116 billion over the next decade into non-memory chips, which will be produced in Austin.

The South Korean company's plans for the plant are still in their preliminary stages. However, some initial steps have already been taken. TSMC, on the other hand, plans to invest $28 billion this year alone.

With Inputs from ANI





