Samsung Display is expected to provide nearly 80 per cent of the OLED displays used in this year's iPhone 12 lineup. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 12 in the month of September.

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones under the iPhone 12 series in September or October.

A report in DigiTimes citing industry sources, "Samsung Display has obtained nearly 80 per cent of the overall panel orders for Apple's next-generation iPhone series tentatively dubbed iPhone 12 slated for launch later this year".

The South Korean company has been supplying displays for Apple since the iPhone X, the first iPhone with a notched display. LG Display and BOE are other panel suppliers who are expected to provide for the remaining 20% display of the iPhone 12 series.

The report suggests Samsung is likely to supply display units for three of the upcoming iPhone 12 variants, the 5.4-inch entry-level option, the 6.1, and 6.7-inch iPhone Pro models. Meanwhile, LG and BOE displays may be used in the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 with similar specs to the entry-level variant.

Apple is expected to launch four variants under the iPhone 12 variant. The iPhone 12 will be the smallest device with Apple’s new form factor. The iPhone 12 is expected to feature a 5.4-inch Super Retina OLED display The iPhone 12 Max is just a bigger version of the iPhone 12 with a 6.1-inch screen.

iPhone 12 Pro version will launch with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR with ProMotion. The iPhone 12 Pro Max will provide a 6.7-inch screen which will be the biggest on any iPhone yet.

