Samsung to sell smartphones through Facebook, asks retailers to set up biz page

Offline retailers are likely to take a hit in the backdrop of covid-19 which is expected to change buying habits drastically in favour of online platforms as buyers would prefer to buy online rather than line up in a busy store. A May IDC (International Data Corporation) report states, online channels grew by 9% YoY in Q1 2020, while offline shipments fell by 3.5%YoY with fewer retail walk-ins as one of the factors leading to it.