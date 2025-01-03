A report suggests Samsung is developing a 500MP camera sensor for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, enhancing mobile photography. Additionally, Samsung may supply Apple with an advanced sensor for the iPhone 18, marking a shift from Sony's CMOS sensors, along with other significant camera advancements.

A new report has surfaced online indicating Samsung might be planning to revolutionise smartphone photography with the development of a groundbreaking 500MP camera sensor for its upcoming Galaxy devices. This innovation is expected to debut with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, further solidifying Samsung's leading position in the competitive mobile camera space. The sensor is said to be complemented by advanced image processing technology, setting a new benchmark for mobile photography and offering users an unprecedented level of detail and clarity in their photos.

The news, shared by tipster @Jukanlosreve on X, suggests that Samsung is not only focusing on its own devices but is also working on an advanced three-layer stacked sensor for Apple. This new sensor, reportedly featuring a PD-TR-Logic configuration, is said to offer superior performance compared to Sony’s Exmor RS image sensors, which have been powering iPhone cameras for several years.

The iPhone 18 series, slated for release in 2026, could be the first Apple smartphone to incorporate Samsung's sensors. If confirmed, this would mark a significant departure from Apple's longstanding partnership with Sony for CMOS image sensors. The iPhone 18 could feature a 48MP sensor, believed to be 1/2.6 inches in size, which would deliver remarkable improvements in image quality, particularly in low-light conditions.

Furthermore, the iPhone 18 is expected to introduce variable aperture technology for its main camera, allowing users to manually adjust the aperture for optimal performance across different lighting environments. Alongside this, Apple’s next-generation A20 chipset, manufactured using TSMC’s advanced 2-nanometre process, is anticipated to power the new devices, promising enhanced efficiency and performance.

In addition to these camera advancements, rumours suggest that the iPhone 17 Pro models, set to launch before the iPhone 18, will feature the A19 Pro chip, while the standard iPhone 17 models may come equipped with either the A18 or A19 chipsets.