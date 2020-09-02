Samsung unveils Galaxy products, other appliances via virtual experience

Samsung Electronics announced its latest products in mobile, wearables, TV, audio and home appliances with virtual experience. The event called ‘Life Unstoppable’ will show how the 2020 line-up will look like.

‘Life Unstoppable’ is virtual space which plans to provide a gamified experience that will showcase Samsung’s products in a gamified experience.

Using the Life Unstoppable event Samsung has revealed The Premiere – a smart projector which comes in 120 and 130-inch models, Samsung’s Odyssey G5 gaming monitors.

Samsung’s Galaxy products have also been showcased. The list of Galaxy devices include Tab A7, Galaxy Fit2, A42 5G and Galaxy Z Fold2.

Samsung also is also exhibiting the Wireless Charging Trio, RB7300T Classic Refrigerator with SpaceMax technology and the customisable Bespoke refrigerator range, WW9800T Washing Machine and DV8000T Tumble Dryer.

“This year has seen us completely re-evaluate our relationship with technology, in a way that no-one could have expected," said Benjamin Braun, Chief Marketing Officer, Samsung Europe. “At Samsung, we not only embrace these changes, but aim to stay one step ahead – already innovating with the future in mind. We are relentless in our mission to create bold, revolutionary technology and what better way to announce our 2020 line-up than with this game-changing virtual experience. Today was just a taste of what is to come from Samsung as we continue to bring you products that fuel a Life Unstoppable."





