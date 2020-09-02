Samsung unveils Galaxy products, other appliances via virtual experience

“This year has seen us completely re-evaluate our relationship with technology, in a way that no-one could have expected," said Benjamin Braun, Chief Marketing Officer, Samsung Europe. “At Samsung, we not only embrace these changes, but aim to stay one step ahead – already innovating with the future in mind. We are relentless in our mission to create bold, revolutionary technology and what better way to announce our 2020 line-up than with this game-changing virtual experience. Today was just a taste of what is to come from Samsung as we continue to bring you products that fuel a Life Unstoppable."