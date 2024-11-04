Korean tech giant Samsung has officially inaugurated its largest Experience Store in Gurugram, India, located at the bustling DLF CyberHub. This expansive 3,000 square foot facility is designed to provide an immersive experience for customers, showcasing a wide range of Samsung products including smartphones, wearables, audio devices, and the SmartThings ecosystem, claims the company.

According to the company, the new store features dedicated zones where visitors can interact directly with Samsung's flagship devices. Expert staff members are on hand to offer personalised guidance, helping customers find tailored solutions that meet their specific needs. Sumit Walia, Vice President of D2C Business at Samsung India, highlighted that this store represents a significant advancement in Samsung's mission to connect consumers with innovative technology.

He stated, “This store is more than a retail space; it offers a glimpse into the future of connected living."

In addition to a hands-on experience, the store aims to provide an omni-channel shopping experience. Customers can browse products in-store and complete their purchases through Samsung's Store+ platform. Over 1,200 products are available for purchase, spanning categories from mobile devices to home appliances, all of which can be delivered directly to customers' homes.

To celebrate the opening, Samsung is offering exclusive promotions for early visitors. Customers purchasing select Galaxy devices can acquire the Galaxy Fit 3 for just ₹1,199—a significant discount from its usual price of ₹4,999—and will earn double SmartClub points on all transactions.

Furthermore, the Gurugram Experience Store will participate in the ‘Learn @ Samsung’ initiative, providing workshops focused on artificial intelligence and various consumer interests such as photography and fitness. The store will also offer after-sales services and the convenience of booking home service calls for all consumer electronics needs.

Samsung invites tech enthusiasts and shoppers alike to explore this new hub at DLF CyberHub.

