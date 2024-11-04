Samsung unveils India’s largest experience store in Gurugram’s DLF CyberHub: All you need to know
Samsung has opened its largest Experience Store in Gurugram's DLF CyberHub, covering 3,000 square feet. It features interactive zones for flagship devices, offers personalized guidance, and provides an omni-channel shopping experience with over 1,200 products available.
Korean tech giant Samsung has officially inaugurated its largest Experience Store in Gurugram, India, located at the bustling DLF CyberHub. This expansive 3,000 square foot facility is designed to provide an immersive experience for customers, showcasing a wide range of Samsung products including smartphones, wearables, audio devices, and the SmartThings ecosystem, claims the company.