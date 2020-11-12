Samsung unveils its first 5nm chipset Exynos 1080 with support for 200MP camera

Samsung has launched its first 5nm chipset in its Exynos mid-range line-up. The Exynos 1080 will be succeeding the Exynos 980 chipset which is featured in premium mid-range phones such as the Galaxy A71. The outgoing chipset is a direct competitor of the Snapdragon 765 chipset.

The new chipset is expected to arrive on smartphones by early next year. Samsung has also clarified that the first manufacturer to adopt this chipset will be Vivo.

The new Exynos 1080 chipset comes with a 5nm EUV FinFET technology. The new chipset also comes with 5G integration.

The new octa-core chipset comes with a triple clustered design. The eight cores include four Cortex-A78 cores and four Cortex-A55 units. One Cortex-A78 core runs at 2.8GHz, while the rest of the three Cortex-A78s reaches 2.6GHz. The four Cortex A55 core is clocked at 2.0GHz. The GPU is Mali-G78 MP10.

The 5G modem on the new Exynos 1080 comes with support for sub-6Hz and mmWave standards. The modem features LTE Cat.18 6CA 1.2Gbps (downlink)/Cat.18 2CA 200Mbps (uplink). In terms of other connectivity features, the new chipset supports Bluetooth 5.2, FM Radio and Wi-Fi (802.11ax).

Taking a huge leap in terms of support for camera module, the new chipset is claimed to support up to 200MP lenses or a pair of two 32MP units. The chipset also allows 4K recording at 60 frames per second.

The chipset also provides support for a refresh rate of up to 144Hz of Full HD+ panels and up to 90Hz on WQHD+ panels. In terms of memory, the chipset supports the latest LPDDR4x, LPDDR5 RAM standards and UFS 3.1 storage. It can be hooked to WQHD+ displays of up to 90Hz refresh rate, or Full HD+ panels at up to 144Hz refresh rate.

