South Korean giant Samsung unveiled Galaxy A73, Galaxy A53, and Galaxy A33 on Thursday and mentioned the new Onyx colour for the Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds Live earphones.

Te new colour will reportedly available only at the Samsung Online Store, starting next month to complement the market launch of the Galaxy A series.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 arrived in the 2021 summer event of the company which also saw the unveiling of the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3.

One of the most prominent features is a dedicated VPU that filters external noises during calls and lets in only the voice of the speaker.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Buds Live was launched during the 2020 summer event, next to the Galaxy Note20 phones.

Both the Galaxy Buds2 and the Galaxy Buds Live are sold cheaper than they were launched, and as per GSM Arena, the Onyx colour will not change the price tag of the devices.

