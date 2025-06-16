Samsung unveils One UI 8 watch with new health features for sleep, heart and fitness

Samsung has introduced a range of new health-tracking tools in its upcoming One UI 8 Watch software, aimed at helping users develop better daily habits through enhanced monitoring of sleep, heart health, fitness, and nutrition.

The update, which will be available through a limited beta programme, brings several new features to Galaxy Watch models — including Bedtime Guidance, Vascular Load monitoring, a Running Coach, and an Antioxidant Index tool.

Sleep and Heart Health in Focus A central addition is Bedtime Guidance, a feature designed to suggest an optimal bedtime for users based on recent sleep patterns and lifestyle habits. By assessing data from the past three nights, it evaluates factors like sleep pressure and circadian rhythm to recommend a schedule aimed at improving daytime alertness. The feature also attempts to support users recovering from inconsistent sleep routines by offering personalised suggestions and reminders.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 appears on Geekbench: What to expect

The update also introduces Vascular Load, a tool that measures the amount of stress on the vascular system during sleep. Assessing whether the natural overnight reduction in stress is occurring as expected offers insights into cardiovascular health. The feature highlights how irregularities may reflect broader lifestyle issues, such as poor sleep quality or high stress.

Personalised Training and Nutritional Insights For those interested in fitness, the Running Coach creates customised training plans for events ranging from 5Ks to full marathons. After a 12-minute assessment run, users receive a performance score and are placed on a tailored training path. The system adjusts over time based on the user’s progress, encouraging consistency while aiming to reduce injury risks.

Nutrition and healthy ageing are addressed through the Antioxidant Index, which measures carotenoid levels in the skin using a light-based sensor. Carotenoids, found in foods like carrots and leafy greens, act as antioxidants and are associated with slower cellular ageing. The reading takes just five seconds and is intended to provide feedback on recent dietary choices.

Gradual Improvements Over Quick Fixes According to Samsung, the overall aim is to support the development of long-term habits rather than provide instant results. The features are intended for general wellness and not for clinical diagnosis or treatment. For example, while the sleep functions can suggest patterns and detect possible signs of sleep apnoea, they are not a substitute for medical advice.