Samsung warns of delay in launch of key smartphones amid chip shortage

Samsung warns of delay in launch of key smartphones amid chip shortage1 min read . 09:14 AM IST
Samsung mobile chief Koh Dong-jin says the company may decide not to introduce its Galaxy Note during 2021’s second half
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Samsung mobile chief Koh Dong-jin says the company may decide not to introduce its Galaxy Note during 2021’s second half
Samsung Electronics Co., one of the world’s largest chip producers, warned of a “serious" imbalance in the semiconductor industry and said it may have to delay the introduction of one of its key smartphones.
Samsung Electronics Co., one of the world’s largest chip producers, warned of a “serious" imbalance in the semiconductor industry and said it may have to delay the introduction of one of its key smartphones.
Samsung mobile chief Koh Dong-jin made the comments during the company’s annual shareholders meeting in Seoul. The technology industry has been struggling with a shortage of semiconductors that has closed auto plants around the world and threatened supply of other products.
Samsung mobile chief Koh Dong-jin made the comments during the company’s annual shareholders meeting in Seoul. The technology industry has been struggling with a shortage of semiconductors that has closed auto plants around the world and threatened supply of other products.
Also Read | Inside the mad scramble to comply with the new labour codes
“There’s a serious imbalance in supply and demand of chips in the IT sector globally," said Koh, who’s also co-chief executive officer. “Despite the difficult environment, our business leaders are meeting partners overseas to solve these problems. It’s hard to say the shortage issue has been solved 100%."
Koh, who oversees IT and mobile communications, said Samsung may decide not to introduce its Galaxy Note during 2021’s second half.
“Note series is positioned as a high-end model in our business portfolio," he said. “It could be a burden to unveil two flagship models in a year so it might be difficult to release Note model in 2H. The timing of Note model launch can be changed but we seek to release a Note model next year."
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.