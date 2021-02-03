Samsung working on 200-megapixel camera sensor for smartphones

It is rumoured that Samsung's supposed 200-megapixel ISOCELL image sensor may debut with ZTE's new flagship, the Axon 30 Pro. And with this, the sensor can record videos in 16K and has support for both 4-in-1 and 16-in-1 pixel binning to reduce noise in photos. Pixel binning is the process of combining the data from pixels into one superpixel, reducing noise in the photo but at the cost of resolution.