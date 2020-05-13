Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip earlier this year and the company is prepping to launch the third generation of the Galaxy Fold later this year, along with the launch of the Galaxy Note.

Now a new report claims that the company is working on Galaxy Fold Lite device which is expected to be cheaper than the current version.

Popular leakster Max Weinbach has thrown some light on the new device by tweeting some specifications and even the price. According to the leak, the device will feature a Snapdragon 865 chipset. However, the device might not get 5G compatibility. This would help Samsung reduce the price.

Another way the company is looking to cut costs is by the use of parts from different parts from 2019 and 2018. The phone won’t feature the ultra thin glass either which will make it more similar to the first generation Galaxy Fold. The display on the outer side will also be much smaller, similar to the Galaxy Z Flip. The Lite version of the Galaxy Fold is expected to be priced at $1,099 (Roughly ₹82,000).

Considering that the Fold and Flip devices are extremely expensive for most users, Samsung might be looking to ease into a lower price point with the new Galaxy Fold Lite. The leakster claimed that the readers should take all this information with a grain of salt since this new info is more like a rumour and less like a confirmed report.

