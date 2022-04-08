Samsung’s chip business is hot. Will China take a bite?

But YMTC’s entry into the global market could still pose risks in the longer run. The top five NAND makers currently have more than 90% of the NAND market—adding another supplier would give consumers more bargaining power, damping prices of NAND chips. Chinese gadget makers will also happily use YMTC’s chips if they have become technologically competitive, given continually rising tensions with the U.S. and its allies. Chinese makers of DRAM chips are still way behind global leaders so risks there are less imminent.