Samsung’s first Tri-Fold phone may launch this October under Galaxy Z branding, suggests report

Samsung’s long-anticipated tri-fold smartphone is now expected to make its global debut by the end of 2025, with fresh reports suggesting it may carry the name Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, marking its entry under the existing Galaxy Z series rather than launching a new lineup altogether.

According to renowned journalist Max Jambor (@MaxJmb), the triple-screen foldable is likely to adopt the Galaxy Z TriFold branding. This aligns the device with Samsung’s established foldable range, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip models, and indicates the company’s intent to consolidate its multi-form factor devices under a single umbrella.

Meanwhile, tipster Ice Universe, writing on Chinese social media platform Weibo, claimed that Samsung’s tri-fold phone is scheduled for an October 2025 launch. This timeline would put it in direct competition with Huawei, whose Mate XT Ultimate Design successor is expected to be unveiled a month earlier, in September.

Tri-Fold Smartphone: Specifications and Features The upcoming device, codenamed Q7M, is reportedly advancing towards mass production and could be unveiled as a limited release, according to sources familiar with the matter. It is said to carry the model number SM-F968.

One of the key highlights of the tri-fold handset is its 9.96-inch display when fully unfolded, offering a near-tablet experience. In its folded form, the device is expected to present a 6.54-inch screen, making it usable as a conventional smartphone. Internally, the device may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and is tipped to include a silicon-carbon battery, a newer technology that potentially offers faster charging and longer life compared to traditional lithium-ion cells.