Samsung’s first Tri-Fold phone may launch this October under Galaxy Z branding, suggests report

Samsung's tri-fold smartphone, likely named Galaxy Z TriFold, is expected to launch globally by late 2025. 

Livemint
Updated17 Jul 2025, 11:02 PM IST
Samsung’s long-anticipated tri-fold smartphone is now expected to make its global debut by the end of 2025, with fresh reports suggesting it may carry the name Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, marking its entry under the existing Galaxy Z series rather than launching a new lineup altogether.
According to renowned journalist Max Jambor (@MaxJmb), the triple-screen foldable is likely to adopt the Galaxy Z TriFold branding. This aligns the device with Samsung’s established foldable range, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip models, and indicates the company’s intent to consolidate its multi-form factor devices under a single umbrella.

Meanwhile, tipster Ice Universe, writing on Chinese social media platform Weibo, claimed that Samsung’s tri-fold phone is scheduled for an October 2025 launch. This timeline would put it in direct competition with Huawei, whose Mate XT Ultimate Design successor is expected to be unveiled a month earlier, in September.

Tri-Fold Smartphone: Specifications and Features

The upcoming device, codenamed Q7M, is reportedly advancing towards mass production and could be unveiled as a limited release, according to sources familiar with the matter. It is said to carry the model number SM-F968.

One of the key highlights of the tri-fold handset is its 9.96-inch display when fully unfolded, offering a near-tablet experience. In its folded form, the device is expected to present a 6.54-inch screen, making it usable as a conventional smartphone. Internally, the device may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and is tipped to include a silicon-carbon battery, a newer technology that potentially offers faster charging and longer life compared to traditional lithium-ion cells.

Also Read | Samsung could supply custom displays for Apple’s crease-free foldable iPhone

On the imaging front, the Galaxy Z TriFold could sport a triple rear camera setup and is expected to support 8K video recording at 30fps. The design is rumoured to feature inward-folding hinges, following a G-style folding mechanism similar to the recently showcased Tecno Phantom Ultimate G Fold Concept.

