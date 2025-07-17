Subscribe

Samsung’s first Tri-Fold phone may launch this October under Galaxy Z branding, suggests report

Samsung's tri-fold smartphone, likely named Galaxy Z TriFold, is expected to launch globally by late 2025. 

Livemint
Updated17 Jul 2025, 11:02 PM IST
Advertisement
Samsung’s long-anticipated tri-fold smartphone is now expected to make its global debut by the end of 2025, with fresh reports suggesting it may carry the name Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, marking its entry under the existing Galaxy Z series rather than launching a new lineup altogether.
Samsung’s long-anticipated tri-fold smartphone is now expected to make its global debut by the end of 2025, with fresh reports suggesting it may carry the name Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, marking its entry under the existing Galaxy Z series rather than launching a new lineup altogether.

Samsung’s long-anticipated tri-fold smartphone is now expected to make its global debut by the end of 2025, with fresh reports suggesting it may carry the name Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, marking its entry under the existing Galaxy Z series rather than launching a new lineup altogether.

Advertisement

According to renowned journalist Max Jambor (@MaxJmb), the triple-screen foldable is likely to adopt the Galaxy Z TriFold branding. This aligns the device with Samsung’s established foldable range, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip models, and indicates the company’s intent to consolidate its multi-form factor devices under a single umbrella.

Meanwhile, tipster Ice Universe, writing on Chinese social media platform Weibo, claimed that Samsung’s tri-fold phone is scheduled for an October 2025 launch. This timeline would put it in direct competition with Huawei, whose Mate XT Ultimate Design successor is expected to be unveiled a month earlier, in September.

Tri-Fold Smartphone: Specifications and Features

The upcoming device, codenamed Q7M, is reportedly advancing towards mass production and could be unveiled as a limited release, according to sources familiar with the matter. It is said to carry the model number SM-F968.

Advertisement

One of the key highlights of the tri-fold handset is its 9.96-inch display when fully unfolded, offering a near-tablet experience. In its folded form, the device is expected to present a 6.54-inch screen, making it usable as a conventional smartphone. Internally, the device may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and is tipped to include a silicon-carbon battery, a newer technology that potentially offers faster charging and longer life compared to traditional lithium-ion cells.

Also Read | Samsung could supply custom displays for Apple’s crease-free foldable iPhone

On the imaging front, the Galaxy Z TriFold could sport a triple rear camera setup and is expected to support 8K video recording at 30fps. The design is rumoured to feature inward-folding hinges, following a G-style folding mechanism similar to the recently showcased Tecno Phantom Ultimate G Fold Concept.

Advertisement
 
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Follow Live updates on OnePlus Summer Launch Event 2025.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyNewsSamsung’s first Tri-Fold phone may launch this October under Galaxy Z branding, suggests report
Read Next Story