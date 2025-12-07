Samsung’s Galaxy S26 range leaks with circular cameras and Android 16 upgrade: What to expect

A major leak has offered an early glimpse into Samsung’s 2026 flagship ambitions, with the Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra appearing to embrace familiar design cues while sharpening the company’s premium aesthetic. The details, uncovered through an early One UI 8.5 test build, point to a generation focused more on refinement than radical change.

Fold-style camera layout tipped According to Android Authority, rough renders extracted from the test firmware suggest Samsung is aligning its next S-series flagship with the design language seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. All three handsets, codenamed M1, M2 and M3, feature individual circular camera cut-outs housed on a subtly raised island, lending a clean, uniform look.

The S26 Ultra appears to soften its profile compared with its boxier predecessor, hinting at rounder corners and a more approachable silhouette. While the leak omits minor elements such as flash placement and texture details, the overall design direction shows Samsung aiming for a cohesive visual identity across its high-end devices.

Iterative hardware, big expectations Although the firmware does not reveal hardware specifications, the Galaxy S26 range is widely expected to run Qualcomm’s next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset in most regions, with Exynos variants likely for select markets. The Ultra model, in particular, is anticipated to benefit from upgraded camera hardware and improved computational photography, continuing Samsung’s push for imaging leadership.

Rather than pursuing a dramatic redesign, the S26 line appears set to polish the established flagship formula, offering a more mature evolution of Samsung’s recent design philosophy.

One UI 8.5 brings Android 16 enhancements The leak also confirms that Samsung’s next major software update, One UI 8.5, will debut on the Galaxy S26 family, built on top of Android 16. Early internal builds have already surfaced, with the Galaxy S25 series tipped to receive beta access in early December.

One UI 8.5 is described as an incremental yet meaningful refinement of One UI 8.0, delivering smoother animations, more efficient multitasking, and deeper AI-driven features. Expected improvements include more intuitive widgets, enhanced lock-screen personalisation, and better cross-device continuity across Samsung phones, tablets, and wearables.

The update is positioned as a bridge within Samsung’s ecosystem strategy, tightening integration across form factors while modernising the interface for a more fluid user experience.