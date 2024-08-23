Samsung's Galaxy Smart Ring may be unfixable if battery fails, suggests iFixit report
Korean tech giant Samsung may have hit a snag with its latest innovation, the Galaxy Ring, as reports suggest the wearable might be impossible to repair if certain components fail. According to insights from iFixit, a major concern is the device's design, which could make repairs nearly impossible if the battery depletes or if there is a damage to any internal parts.