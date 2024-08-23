Korean tech giant Samsung may have hit a snag with its latest innovation, the Galaxy Ring, as reports suggest the wearable might be impossible to repair if certain components fail. According to insights from iFixit, a major concern is the device's design, which could make repairs nearly impossible if the battery depletes or if there is a damage to any internal parts.

According to the report, the problem lies in the Galaxy Ring's internal structure. The teardown analysis reveals that accessing the ring's internal components requires opening it from the inside, which could render the device non-functional. The way the circuit board is configured within the ring seems to be at the heart of this issue.

Korean tech giant Samsung may have hit a snag with its latest innovation, the Galaxy Ring, as reports suggest the wearable might be impossible to repair if certain components fail. According to insights from iFixit, a major concern is the device's design, which could make repairs nearly impossible if the battery depletes or if there is a damage to any internal parts.

According to the report, the problem lies in the Galaxy Ring's internal structure. The teardown analysis reveals that accessing the ring's internal components requires opening it from the inside, which could render the device non-functional. The way the circuit board is configured within the ring seems to be at the heart of this issue.|#+|

Reportedly, one of the major reasons behind this lack of repairability is the lithium-ion battery housed within the Galaxy Ring. iFixit highlights that this battery offers around 400 charge cycles, which is relatively standard for such devices. However, once the battery reaches the end of its life, replacing it appears to be an insurmountable challenge. The report suggests that attempting to access the battery would likely destroy the device, making repairs practically impossible.

Adding to the complexity is the ring's inner structure. A computed tomography (CT) scan shared by the publication shows that the internal components are enveloped in an epoxy resin coating. Beneath this protective layer lies the lithium-ion battery, along with the other crucial circuitry. The circuit board, which is connected to the battery, utilizes a press connector—a solder-free method often used in compact electronics where space constraints or material properties prevent traditional soldering.

While press connectors are useful in certain scenarios, they present a significant obstacle when it comes to repairability. The report emphasizes that reaching the circuit board without damaging the battery is nearly impossible due to this setup. As a result, any attempt to disassemble or repair the device could lead to irreversible damage.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!