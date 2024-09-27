Samsung’s next Galaxy Z Flip might let you answer calls privately while folded: Report
Samsung is reportedly working with LG to enhance privacy in phone calls for upcoming Galaxy Z Flip models by developing a display technology that eliminates the need for an ear speaker.
Samsung is reportedly exploring a new approach to enhance the privacy of phone calls on its upcoming Galaxy Z Flip models, addressing a key limitation with foldable clamshell designs. Currently, users must rely on the external speaker to answer calls while the device is closed, preventing private conversations. However, a potential breakthrough involving Samsung's collaboration with LG could soon change that.