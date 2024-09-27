Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 27 2024 15:59:43
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 166.50 0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 437.55 0.73%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 992.40 -0.08%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 541.70 -0.04%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 802.65 0.09%
Business News/ Technology / News/  Samsung’s next Galaxy Z Flip might let you answer calls privately while folded: Report
BackBack

Samsung’s next Galaxy Z Flip might let you answer calls privately while folded: Report

Livemint

Samsung is reportedly working with LG to enhance privacy in phone calls for upcoming Galaxy Z Flip models by developing a display technology that eliminates the need for an ear speaker.

Samsung is reportedly exploring a new approach to enhance the privacy of phone calls on its upcoming Galaxy Z Flip models, addressing a key limitation with foldable clamshell designs. (Samsung)Premium
Samsung is reportedly exploring a new approach to enhance the privacy of phone calls on its upcoming Galaxy Z Flip models, addressing a key limitation with foldable clamshell designs. (Samsung)

Samsung is reportedly exploring a new approach to enhance the privacy of phone calls on its upcoming Galaxy Z Flip models, addressing a key limitation with foldable clamshell designs. Currently, users must rely on the external speaker to answer calls while the device is closed, preventing private conversations. However, a potential breakthrough involving Samsung's collaboration with LG could soon change that.

According to a report by the Korean news outlet Sisa Journal, the two tech giants are working together to develop an advanced display technology that will replace the traditional ear speaker commonly found in smartphones. This innovation is especially geared toward foldable devices, where space is at a premium, and could eliminate the need to open the phone to answer calls confidentially.

At the heart of this development is piezoelectric technology, which uses vibrations to generate sound through the display itself. By embedding this technology into the screen, the ear speaker becomes redundant, freeing up valuable internal space for other hardware. The integration of this system directly into the foldable’s cover display would allow users to place their ear on the outer screen to take calls privately, even when the phone remains folded shut.

This piezoelectric speaker tech is not entirely new to the smartphone world. Back in 2016, Xiaomi pioneered the concept with its Mi Mix smartphone, which utilized a piezoelectric ceramic earpiece to achieve a near bezel-less design. However, the technology did not make it beyond this first generation, as later models reverted to a traditional speaker setup.

By removing the need for a conventional ear speaker, Samsung and LG aim to streamline the design of clamshell foldables, offering a more efficient use of space. While the implementation of this technology is still in development, it has the potential to become a key feature in future foldable smartphones, promising users both enhanced functionality and more innovative design solutions.

 

 

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News , Technology News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Dive into the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024!
Unbelievable deals on laptops, washing machines, refrigerators, kitchen appliances, gadgets, automotives, luggage and more in amazon sale. Celebrate Diwali 2024 with Amazon's biggest sale of the year
More Less
Published: 27 Sep 2024, 11:16 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue