Samsung is reportedly working with LG to enhance privacy in phone calls for upcoming Galaxy Z Flip models by developing a display technology that eliminates the need for an ear speaker.

Samsung is reportedly exploring a new approach to enhance the privacy of phone calls on its upcoming Galaxy Z Flip models, addressing a key limitation with foldable clamshell designs. Currently, users must rely on the external speaker to answer calls while the device is closed, preventing private conversations. However, a potential breakthrough involving Samsung's collaboration with LG could soon change that. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by the Korean news outlet Sisa Journal, the two tech giants are working together to develop an advanced display technology that will replace the traditional ear speaker commonly found in smartphones. This innovation is especially geared toward foldable devices, where space is at a premium, and could eliminate the need to open the phone to answer calls confidentially.

At the heart of this development is piezoelectric technology, which uses vibrations to generate sound through the display itself. By embedding this technology into the screen, the ear speaker becomes redundant, freeing up valuable internal space for other hardware. The integration of this system directly into the foldable’s cover display would allow users to place their ear on the outer screen to take calls privately, even when the phone remains folded shut. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This piezoelectric speaker tech is not entirely new to the smartphone world. Back in 2016, Xiaomi pioneered the concept with its Mi Mix smartphone, which utilized a piezoelectric ceramic earpiece to achieve a near bezel-less design. However, the technology did not make it beyond this first generation, as later models reverted to a traditional speaker setup.

By removing the need for a conventional ear speaker, Samsung and LG aim to streamline the design of clamshell foldables, offering a more efficient use of space. While the implementation of this technology is still in development, it has the potential to become a key feature in future foldable smartphones, promising users both enhanced functionality and more innovative design solutions.