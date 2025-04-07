Samsung’s One UI 7 rolling out from today: What’s new, eligible devices, how to update and more

After months of delay, Samsung's latest One UI 7 update is finally here for older Galaxy devices including last year's flagship Galaxy S24 lineup and the Galaxy Z Flip and Fold series. The new update which runs on Android 15 operating system brings with it a lot of new AI features and an overall design overhaul to make the UI feel smooth.

One UI 7 release date: One UI 7 will start rolling out to eligible devices from today, 7 April, with the update likely to hit the Galaxy S and Z series first before other devices. Prior to the release of the stable build of One UI 7, Samsung also released a beta version in March.

How to download One UI 7 update? To download the new One UI 7 update, go to Settings and click Software Update, then click Download and Install. Once the update has been rolled out to your device, you should be given the option to download it.

Pro tip: Make sure your phone has enough battery before installing the update, and make sure your phone is connected to a WiFi network for faster downloads.

Eligible devices: Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra

Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6

Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5

Galaxy Tab S10 and Tab S9 series

Galaxy A55

Older Samsung devices like Samsung's Galaxy S22 series, Z Fold and Flip 3 series and Tab S8 lineup are also expected to get the new update in the not so distant future.

One UI 7 features: 1) AI features: Much like Apple, Samsung is adding support for writing tools with One UI 7 which allows users the option to summarize content, check spellings and grammar and even format long notes into bullet points. Moreover, the Korean smartphone maker is also adding support for call transcripts in 20 languages, including English (India) and Hindi.

Additionally, ‘Audio Eraser’ provides a noise removal function, enabling users to isolate and eliminate unwanted sounds from videos.

A new feature can also be enabled from the settings panel to automatically record calls and transcript notes for future reference.

Samsung has also enhanced Google Gemini’s integration within One UI 7. Users can issue voice commands for specific tasks, such as finding pet-friendly restaurants nearby. However, as we have seen with the Samsung Galaxy A series releases recently, not all of the Samsung's latest AI features are likely to make it to the older devices.

2) Redesigned home screen:

The new One UI 7 also includes a redesigned home screen, improved widgets, and an updated lock screen, enabling users to customise their devices more intuitively. The camera application has been overhauled with reorganised controls for a clearer layout. Pro video modes now include simplified manual settings and a new zoom control for smoother transitions during recordings.

3) Now Bar: Samsung has added a new tool on the lock screen akin to Apple's Dynamic Island, called Now Bar that allows users to access frequently used apps like interpretr, music player and stop watch without unlocking their device.

4) Improved UI: Samsung has given a significant design overhaul to its UI with the latest update by adding new animations, redesigning icons and improving the app opening times, making the One UI 7 much more fluid and faster to the end user.