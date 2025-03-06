Samsung is rolling out its OneUI 7 update, featuring AI tools and enhanced user interface, to devices like Galaxy S23 and the Flip and Fold series. The beta version began on March 6, with the official rollout scheduled for April, including support for multiple languages and anti-theft features.

After months of delay, Samsung is finally bringing its new OneUI 7 artificial intelligence user interface to more devices, including the Galaxy S23 series and last year's Flip and Fold range. Notably, OneUI 7 debuted with the Galaxy S25 series in January, but other Samsung devices haven't been so lucky with the new update.

Which devices are elgible for Samsung OneUI 7 update in April: Samsung has confirmed in its official blog post that it will be rolling out OneUI 7 beta to Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 in India, Korea, UK and the US from 6 March. The beta will also be rolled out to more devices within a month, including the Galaxy S23 lineup, Tab S10 series and A55.

Meanwhile, the official update for these devices will roll out in April, the Korean smartphone maker added.

Features coming to Galaxy devices with OneUI 7: AI features: Artificial intelligence is a big selling point for most premium smartphone companies these days, and Samsung is no exception. With OneUI 7, Samsung is bringing writing tools to the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23 series, allowing users to summarise content, check grammar usage and more. Samsung is also introducing support for call transcripts in 20 different languages, including Hindi and English (India).

Now bar: Samsung has made a lot of changes to its user interface with OneUI 7 and one of the standout new features it has added is the Now Bar, which allows users to access notifications from frequently used items such as music player, stopwatch, interpreter and more right on the lock screen.

Theft protection: With OneUI 7, Samsung is bringing a range of anti-theft features to Galaxy devices to protect users' personal information even if their devices are lost or stolen. Additionally, Samsung says its Galaxy-exclusive protections on OneUI 7 will kick in when the system detects suspicious activity.