Samsung's triple-screen foldable phone likely to debut in 2026, analyst Ross Young
Expected to launch in early 2026, Samsung's tri-fold smartphone will likely feature a 9 to 10-inch display and a unique three-screen design. This marks a major advancement in foldable devices, potentially positioning Samsung ahead of competitors like Huawei.
Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly set to launch its highly anticipated Galaxy tri-fold smartphone in early 2026, according to insights shared by industry analyst Ross Young. The device, which has been the subject of much speculation, is expected to feature three screens and two hinges, offering an entirely new foldable experience for users.