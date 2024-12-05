Expected to launch in early 2026, Samsung's tri-fold smartphone will likely feature a 9 to 10-inch display and a unique three-screen design. This marks a major advancement in foldable devices, potentially positioning Samsung ahead of competitors like Huawei.

Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly set to launch its highly anticipated Galaxy tri-fold smartphone in early 2026, according to insights shared by industry analyst Ross Young. The device, which has been the subject of much speculation, is expected to feature three screens and two hinges, offering an entirely new foldable experience for users.

This could mark a significant step forward for the South Korean tech giant, following the success of its earlier foldable models such as the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip series.

Young, a display supply chain expert, revealed this timeline in a recent post on social media platform X, where he stated that the triple-folding device is expected to launch shortly after Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, which are not expected to arrive until the second half of 2025.

Previously, the Galaxy tri-fold was rumoured to make its debut in 2025, but the latest information suggests a delay to early 2026.

Samsung’s tri-fold smartphone is expected to feature a main display measuring between 9 to 10 inches when fully unfolded, with a rectangular shape when folded. The device is likely to incorporate a foldable design that spans three screens, a feature for which Samsung was recently granted a patent by the US Patent and Trademark Office.

As time passes, further rumours and details are likely to emerge, giving consumers a glimpse of what could be the next major innovation in the foldable smartphone market.

If the rumours are to be believed, Samsung will be the first company to globally release a tri-fold device, setting it apart from Huawei’s current offering, which is limited to the Chinese market. As the foldable smartphone category continues to evolve, the Galaxy tri-fold could be one of the most exciting launches in the years ahead.