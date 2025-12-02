Sanchar Saathi mandate aimed at stopping fake handsets, cyber frauds: Govt explains DoT order on pre-installed app

Union Ministry of Communication has said that the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) directions for the pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi App in mobile handsets are aimed at safeguarding citizens from purchasing non-genuine handsets, enabling easy reporting of suspected misuse of telecom resources

The Ministry stated that the DoT issued these directions on 28 November, mandating manufacturers and importers of mobile handsets intended for use in India under the provisions of the Telecom Cyber Security Act.

Earlier, the Congress party slammed the Department of Telecommunications' (DOT) directions on 1 December for the pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi app in new mobile handsets as unconstitutional, and demanded their immediate rollback.

‘Dystopian tool to monitor every Indian’: Congress Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal stated that the right to privacy is an intrinsic part of the fundamental right to life and liberty.

“Big Brother cannot watch us. This DoT direction is beyond unconstitutional. The Right to Privacy is an intrinsic part of the fundamental right to life and liberty, enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution.

“A pre-loaded government app that cannot be uninstalled is a dystopian tool to monitor every Indian. It is a means to watch over every movement, interaction and decision of each citizen,” Venugopal said in a post on X.

Venugopal also shared the DoT direction under Telecom Cyber Security Rules, 2024 (as amended), regarding the pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi app in mobile handsets to check their genuineness.

“Failure to comply with these directions shall attract action under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, the Telecom Cyber Security Rules, 2024 (as amended), and other applicable laws. These directions shall come into force immediately and shall remain in force until amended or withdrawn by the DoT,” the communique said.

What did the govt say on the Sanchar Saathi app?

According to a press communique issued by the Union Ministry of Communication, the DoT has issued directions for the pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi App in mobile handsets to verify the genuineness of mobile handsets.

"In order to safeguard the citizens from buying the non-genuine handsets, enabling easy reporting of suspected misuse of telecom resources and to increase effectiveness of the Sanchar Saathi initiative, the DoT has issued Directions dated 28.11.2025 mandating the manufacturer and importers of mobile handsets that are intended for use in India under the provisions of the Telecom Cyber Security," the ministry note issued on 1 December reads.

The Ministry has issued a three-point mandate to mobile phone manufacturers and importers. These are:

1- Ensure that the Sanchar Saathi mobile application is pre-installed on all mobile handsets manufactured or imported for use in India.

2- Ensure that the pre-installed Sanchar Saathi application is readily visible and accessible to the end users at the time of first use or device setup and that its functionalities are not disabled or restricted.

3- For all such devices that have been already been manufactured and are in sales channels in India, the manufacturer and importers of mobile handsets shall make an endeavour to push the App through software updates.

The directions mandate that the implementation be completed within 90 days and the report submitted within 120 days, the government statement reads.

What is Sanchar Saathi Initiative? The DOT is undertaking the Sanchar Saathi initiative for curbing misuse of telecom resources for cyber frauds and ensuring telecom cyber security, the statement said.

The DoT has developed Sanchar Saathi portal & App which enables citizens to check genuineness of a mobile handset through the IMEI number along with other facilities like reporting suspected fraud communications, lost/ stolen mobile handsets, check mobile connections in their name, trusted contact details of banks/ financial institutions, it read.

“The Telecom Cyber Security Rules empower the Union government to issue directions to manufacturers of telecommunication equipment bearing International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number to provide assistance as required in relation to tampered telecommunication equipment or IMEI number. The Rules also mandate that such manufacturers or importers shall ensure compliance with the directions as may be issued by the Central Government for the purpose of giving effect to the rules,” the statement read.

‘Serious endangerment to telecom cybersecurity’

Mobile handsets bearing duplicate or spoofed IMEI pose a serious endangerment to telecom cybersecurity.

Mobile handsets bearing duplicate or spoofed IMEI pose a serious endangerment to telecom cybersecurity, the government said. Spoofed/tampered IMEIs in the telecom network lead to a situation where the same IMEI is functioning in different devices at various locations simultaneously, posing challenges in action against such IMEIs, it added.

“India has big second-hand mobile device market. Cases have also been observed where stolen or blacklisted devices are being re-sold. It makes the purchaser abettor in crime and causes financial loss to them. The blocked/blacklisted IMEIs can be checked using Sanchar Saathi App,” reads the government statement.