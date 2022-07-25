SAP Labs India partners NeGD to set up Centre for Digital Government

“The potential and application of technology for an inclusive growth has been a game changer for India. To leapfrog further, cross-stakeholder industry-government collaboration is becoming more important than ever. The collective initiative of National e-Governance Division and SAP will support innovation and capacity building to enable the next wave of Digital India’s inclusive and transformational initiatives," Abhishek Singh, President and CEO, National e-Governance Division (NeGD), MeitY, said inaugurating the centre.