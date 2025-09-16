Saree look to Polaroid selfies with celebrities: 10 wild Gemini Nano Banana prompts you must try

Gemini Nano Banana has been dominating the social media space with users recreating their images into different styles, thanks to the new model from Google. The AI model is capable of making complex edits to images like removing subjects from the background, changing the landscape, and turning the subject into 3D figurines using natural language prompts, which eliminates the need for professional mastery of the subject.

Advertisement

​How to generate images using Gemini Nano Banana: ​Open the Gemini app or website.

​Make sure you are signed in using your Google account.

​Tap on the Nano Banana icon and upload your desired image.

​Enter a prompt of your own or one provided below to transform your images into different settings.

10 Nano Banana prompts to transform your images:

1) Saree: Convert the uploaded image into a stunning 4K HD portrait. The subject should have long, dark, wavy hair cascading over her shoulders. She should be wearing a translucent, elegant red saree draped over one shoulder, which reveals a fitted blouse underneath. White flowers should be tucked behind her right ear. She is looking slightly to her right, with a soft, serene expression. I want her face to remain exactly as it appears in the uploaded image without any alterations. The background should feature a plain, warm-toned wall, illuminated by a warm light source from the right, creating a distinct, soft-edged shadow of her profile and hair on the wall behind her. The overall mood should be retro and artistic.

Advertisement

2) Bollywood retro style portrait: "1950s retro studio portrait of a man in a sharp tailored suit, slicked-back hair, butterfly lighting setup with soft shadows, neutral studio backdrop, glossy magazine editorial style, timeless glamour aesthetic."

3) Polaroids with celebrities: “Generate a 4K ultra-realistic Polaroid photograph featuring the people from the reference images, posed together. Preserve their facial features, add a gentle blur, and keep the lighting uniform against a soft white curtain backdrop for a warm, candid film-style effect.”

You will need to upload your picture and the picture of your favourite celebrity to Gemini.

AI saree photos go viral: Step-by-step guide and top Gemini prompts

Advertisement

AI generated polaroid

4) Turn your pet into a game character: Ever wondered how your pet might look like as a game character? This prompt can do that for you and if you are not satisifed by the output, just ask Gemini to recreate the effect.

Advertisement

“Recreate this (your pet eg: cat or dog) as a 16-bit video game character, and place the character in a level of a 2D 16-bit platform video game.”

5) Turn you and your friend in a story character: “Create a riveting epic 9 part story with 9 images with these two protagonists and their adventures as secret superheroes. The story is thrilling throughout with emotional highs and lows and ending on a great twist and high note. Do not include any words or text on the images but tell the story purely through the imagery itself.”

6) Astronaut in space: “Turn the uploaded portrait into an astronaut floating in a dreamy, colourful nebula, with soft pastel galaxies and shimmering stardust swirling around.”

Advertisement

7) Renaissance oil painting: “Render the uploaded photo as a 15th-century Renaissance oil painting with rich textures, soft candlelight, and ornate golden frame effects.”

8) Graffitti: “Convert the uploaded portrait into a vivid, spray-paint graffiti mural on a cracked brick wall—bright neon splashes, dripping paint style.”

9) Desert vibes “Show the subject walking along endless sand dunes during a deep-orange sunset, with a long dramatic shadow trailing behind.”