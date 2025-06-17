Sarvam, India’s most-funded gen-AI startup, takes to the Big Tech playbook
Amid government subsidies, Sarvam will focus on a full-stack AI approach to take its business to clients; more announcements are expected from the startup in the coming weeks.
Bengaluru: On 26 April, IIT Madras-incubated artificial intelligence startup, Sarvam, became the first to receive subsidized access to processing chips from the Union government to build Indian AI models. Now, after facing conjecture and criticism over government support and the startup’s innovation route, its founder and investors believe that the way forward for India’s most well-funded AI startup is to take a leaf out of the Big Tech playbook.