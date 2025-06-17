Sarvam, India’s most-funded gen-AI startup, takes to the Big Tech playbook

It is this that Kumar highlighted as Sarvam’s key area of focus, and not its government backing for subsidised access to processing chips—which account for most of an AI firm’s operating expenditure. “The government’s Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) grant helps, but it is only an episode for us. This is not what will fully define our way forward. We’re continuing to build and innovate in various sectors of AI, which will create value by leveraging the support that the government has extended. We’re building applications for Indian clients, and not just models or applications to sell abroad," Kumar said.