Satellite internet may not result in universal network

Contrary to what many think, satellite internet is not a whole new internet. It is, in fact, a new way to get connected to the existing networks. Instead of connecting through copper wires and fiber optic cables, as we currently do, satellite internet entails the use of satellites in space to beam the internet down to an area through satellite dishes. If this reminds you of the satellite television dish on your roof, you’re sort of on the right track. The difference, however, is that satellite TV dishes only receive data, but satellite internet dishes do both upstream and downstream connections.